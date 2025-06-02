Curtain comes down on the Warwick season on Wednesday evening

Final meeting of the season at Warwick on Wednesday (photo by David Pratt)

Wednesday's Wigley Property Night brings the curtain down on the 2024/5 season at Warwick with the first of six races, the Cancer Research UK Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles, due off at 6.00 pm.

Saint Bibiana, the mount of Olive Nicholls, was scoring for the fourth time over hurdles when winning at Huntingdon and may prove too good for top-weight Hostile Hotelier and Fine By Me, a winner at Stratford last summer.

Ice In The Veins, owned and trained by Dan Skelton, makes his hurdles debut in the following Newton LDP Maiden Hurdle. Runner-up in a bumper here in April, he may have most to fear from One Cool Dreamer, twice a winner on the flat. Lewis Barnes, a winner at Kempton Park in October, has changed stable and makes his hurdling debut for Nigel Hawke.

Nine line up for the Rainier Developments & Strategic Land Novices' Handicap Hurdle which looks a competitive affair. Red Panda has been placed three times, but was beaten a long way on her latest run at Fakenham and Definite Dream has been knocking on the door, but has not been seen out since finishing runner-up here at the end of December.

Harrys Hope, a winner of three chases, was runner-up to I'm A Starman over hurdles last time and can go one better in the three-mile Edmond Shipway Handicap Chase. Mrs Tabitha has been knocking on the door, having finished second and third in her two chases to-date, and looks the danger.

Skelton runs Soleil d'Arizona from his two entries in the Tetra Real Estate Mares' Handicap Hurdle and, although well-beaten by Indemnity here in April, should go well off bottom-weight. Therapist, four times a winner over hurdles, tops the handicap, having been raised 5lbs for her Stratford win last month and Princess T, who was back in third that day, has a pull in the weights this time.

The trip is two and a half miles for the closing Virtus Property Services Handicap Chase in which Okavango Delta can follow up his Worcester win.

Racing returns after a summer break with the Pricedup Season Opener on Tuesday 23 September.