Demons close the gap in skittles league
A comprehensive 219-184 (17-3) win over Bad Eggs was top and tailed with scores of 43 and 46 for Steve Smith and Phil Fletcher, respectively. As a result, Bad Eggs slip from third to sixth.
Meanwhile Zimmers put leaders Grovers Rovers under the cosh beating them 222-198 (14-6) with Mel Turner top scoring on 42, taking over from Bad Eggs in third. BFC United move up one place to fourth, after a 209-194 (16-4) win over Groovies.
Jocky’s Jokers also move up one place to fifth after a very exciting, tied match 190-190 (11-8). No match this week for Skittled Pink, who as a result drop back to the bottom of the league, as Nutters climb above them despite losing 184-195 (7-13) against Pacemakers, who stay eighth.