Demons close the gap in skittles league

DEMONS

The first week of 2025 in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League saw second place Demons close the gap on league leaders, Grovers Rovers, to just one point.

A comprehensive 219-184 (17-3) win over Bad Eggs was top and tailed with scores of 43 and 46 for Steve Smith and Phil Fletcher, respectively. As a result, Bad Eggs slip from third to sixth.

Meanwhile Zimmers put leaders Grovers Rovers under the cosh beating them 222-198 (14-6) with Mel Turner top scoring on 42, taking over from Bad Eggs in third. BFC United move up one place to fourth, after a 209-194 (16-4) win over Groovies.

Jocky’s Jokers also move up one place to fifth after a very exciting, tied match 190-190 (11-8). No match this week for Skittled Pink, who as a result drop back to the bottom of the league, as Nutters climb above them despite losing 184-195 (7-13) against Pacemakers, who stay eighth.