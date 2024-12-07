Demons close the gap on Grovers Rovers
Pacemakers were saved the indignity of a whitewash thanks to an enthralling last leg match-up, with John Bracey, finally coming out on top against a battling Phil Fletcher, 43-42.
Early league leaders, BFC United, finally ended their four-match losing streak, by beating Nutters 200-186 (14-6), and move up into third spot. Tommy Elliot got them off to a great start, and top scored, with 41.
Jocky’s Jokers move up one place, to fourth, with a 212-184 (14-6) win over bottom team Skittled Pink. It was a bad week for Zimmers, as they lost 198-203 (6-14) to Bad Eggs, and as a result slip four places from second to sixth.
A 42 for Steve Poole, for Bad Eggs, made all the difference, and they move up one place to fifth. All Sorts came out on top in a close match against Groovies, eventually winning 183-170 (11-9). All Sorts stay seventh, but Groovies move up one place, to go ahead of Nutters, into ninth.