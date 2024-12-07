Demons close the gap on Grovers Rovers

Good week for Demons - Guy Hook, Phil Fletcher, Paul Dymond, Jason Butler, Steve Smith, Matt Dale

Demons move above Zimmers into second place, in the Blythe Liggins skittles league this week, thanks to a 215-188 (17-3) win over Pacemakers, and close the gap to leaders, Grovers Rovers, who had a blank fixture this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pacemakers were saved the indignity of a whitewash thanks to an enthralling last leg match-up, with John Bracey, finally coming out on top against a battling Phil Fletcher, 43-42.

Early league leaders, BFC United, finally ended their four-match losing streak, by beating Nutters 200-186 (14-6), and move up into third spot. Tommy Elliot got them off to a great start, and top scored, with 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jocky’s Jokers move up one place, to fourth, with a 212-184 (14-6) win over bottom team Skittled Pink. It was a bad week for Zimmers, as they lost 198-203 (6-14) to Bad Eggs, and as a result slip four places from second to sixth.

A 42 for Steve Poole, for Bad Eggs, made all the difference, and they move up one place to fifth. All Sorts came out on top in a close match against Groovies, eventually winning 183-170 (11-9). All Sorts stay seventh, but Groovies move up one place, to go ahead of Nutters, into ninth.