Demons keep the presssure up on Grovers Rovers

Demons still chasing hard

With just two weeks left to the end of the season, things are hotting up in the Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grovers Rovers stay top with a convincing 215-192 (17-3) win over Jocky’s Jokers, including a handy 40 for Jacob Sargent. Even so, second place Demons closed the gap by three points with an even more convincing 213-176 (20-0) win against BFC United, putting an end to BFC’s title challenge.

Top scorer for Demons was Steve Smith with 40 pins, cementing his place as second in the averages, one of only two players averaging over 37 pins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That win for Demons moved them into second place, past Zimmers, who lost 197-202 (7-13) against an in-form Pacemakers side, which means that Zimmers title hopes are all but over.

All Sorts staged a second half comeback to overcome Skittled Pink in a close match, eventually running out 198-177 (11-9) winners, and in so doing move up one place to sixth, past Bad Eggs, who had no match this week.

A clash at the bottom end of the table saw eleventh place, Groovies, beat tenth place, Nutters, 187-163 (14-6) and change places with them, and move off the bottom.