Demons keep the presssure up on Grovers Rovers
Grovers Rovers stay top with a convincing 215-192 (17-3) win over Jocky’s Jokers, including a handy 40 for Jacob Sargent. Even so, second place Demons closed the gap by three points with an even more convincing 213-176 (20-0) win against BFC United, putting an end to BFC’s title challenge.
Top scorer for Demons was Steve Smith with 40 pins, cementing his place as second in the averages, one of only two players averaging over 37 pins.
That win for Demons moved them into second place, past Zimmers, who lost 197-202 (7-13) against an in-form Pacemakers side, which means that Zimmers title hopes are all but over.
All Sorts staged a second half comeback to overcome Skittled Pink in a close match, eventually running out 198-177 (11-9) winners, and in so doing move up one place to sixth, past Bad Eggs, who had no match this week.
A clash at the bottom end of the table saw eleventh place, Groovies, beat tenth place, Nutters, 187-163 (14-6) and change places with them, and move off the bottom.