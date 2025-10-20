DEMONS & ZIMMERS MAINTAIN THEIR 100% RECORDS

New season for Leamington Cricket Club Skittles League gets underway

Demons went top of the Blythe Liggins Skittles League thanks to an unremarkable, but third consecutive, win 196-184 (14-6) against Jocky’s Jokers.

Zimmers also maintained their one hundred percent record beating leaders, BFC United, 207-199 (14-6) to go second in the table. Last year’s champions, Grovers Rovers, got back winning ways with a mighty 204-178 (19-1) against Pacemakers who drop to tenth. Jonathan Wigley with 40 was top scorer for Rovers.

All Sorts are in fourth spot on 42 points, equal with the two teams above them, despite losing 198-199 (9-11) to an in-form Nutters side, whose win was mainly attributable to a very handy 40 from Sal Hopkins, which takes Nutters up to sixth.

Bad Eggs secured their first win of the season with 201-176 (14-6) win over Groovies and move above them eighth place. Bottom side, Skittled Pink, also picked up their first win of the season, but stay rooted at the foot of the table. They beat newcomers, Roll With It, who nevertheless move up to seventh, 199-193 (11-9) in a very close encounter.