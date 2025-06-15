Dominant Bears cruise to Middleton Victory

Tom Millership, Keith Avery and Geoff Millership celebrate good wood

With a narrow loss in their opening Middleton Cup game the Bears welcomed Herefordshire to Stratford knowing that they needed a good performance to put their campaign back on track.

A strong start helped see off a rally and a strong finish saw Warwickshire win all six rinks with an impressive 161-95 scoreline to pick up all 22 points.

Aiden Maries (Avenue Leamington), Will Brundle (Welford), Keith Wooding and Mark Ireland (both Avenue Coventry) opened with a four but had only boosted that by one after ten ends. Seven ends later Ireland and co had taken their advantage to fifteen and they blazed through the remaining ends to secure their 36-12. Keith Avery (Avenue Coventry), Geoff Millership (Nuneaton), Adam Shuttleworth (Whitnash) and Tom Millership (Avenue Coventry) saw their good start cut back to three at the midway stage. A six end spree with no reply took Millership’s rink seventeen shots clear, their opponents could only take a shot off the deficit, final score 31-15.

Mark Smith, Derek Maries, Luke Horne and Adam Smith (all Avenue Leamington) started well but were four shots down after twelve ends. With five ends to go the scores were level and a strong finish took Smith and co to their 26-16 win. Andy Prickett, Chris Brereton (both Welford), Andy Manning (Nuneaton) and Dan Box (Welford) saw their ten shot advantage after eight ends slip to three after twelve ends. A good spell took their advantage back up to ten but they had to settle with a 24-15 win.

Ian Billington (Whitnash), Steve Merrett, Scott Ashby and Graham Ashby (all Avenue Coventry) were all square after eleven ends but hit a four and six to move ahead. With one end left Ashby’s rink were nine shots ahead but dropped a five to win 25-21. Alan Prew (Welford), Darren Ward (Rugby), Andy Sparkes (Whitnash) and Martin Timms (Welford) started slow, five shots down after thirteen ends. They moved ahead with four ends to go and held on to win 19-16.