Doyle beats former Olympians strength carrying record the hard way

Half a mile to go, shoulders are burning and arms are tiring.

American runner Ryan Hall who set USA speed records in the full marathon and half marathon, challenges endurance and strength athletes to beat his record time.

The support team and stewards were ready to push Paddy Doyle once again, to claim another tough record challenge set by former American Olympian Ryan Hall which was a one mile farmers walk carrying 195 lbs finishing in 25 min. 42 sec. Doyle took on the challenge carrying backpacks weighing 123 lbs in each hand , completing the one mile course at Yarningale Common South Warwickshire in 24 min. 18.39 sec.

"My aim was to reduce the short rest breaks to recover which helped to maintain my pace, breathing was a major issue plus the back packs constantly moving and hitting my legs" .

To beat a former Olympians record challenge, was certainly one of the hardest strength feats Doyle has taken on, which has increased his career physical fitness challenges and World Records to 961.