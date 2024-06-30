Doyle Is getting closer to another Milestone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doyle attempted five mountain bike distances carrying 46lb of mountain bike leader expedition kit. The results were - 8 km in 29 min. 55.16 sec. 9 km 41 min. 08 sec. 10km 55 min. 03 sec. 11km 1hr. 5 min..56 sec. 17.5km 1hr 44 min.17 sec. 17.5km 1hr. 44 min. 17 sec.
Doyle had to deal with very short inclines which tested his stamina levels , one of the 60 metre inclines was so steep, he had to carry the mountain bike including the 46lb expedition pack all the way to the top.
"Pooley Park although a small mountain bike course has some very sharp inclines to deal with, which tested my mental strength from start to finish, the support team were brilliant who kept vocally getting me to dig in all the way."
The latest mountain bike feats now brings Doyle's career fitness endurance challenges and World Records to 863 covering eleven different sporting disciplines.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.