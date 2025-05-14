Doyle is on course for the 950th career sporting feat

Mountain bike course records Pooley Park North Warwickshireplaceholder image
The last five months has been a hard journey for Paddy Doyle , increasing his total of strength speed stamina challenges to 949.

It's now one more to go for Warwickshires Paddy Doyle to reach another historical milestone. Doyle who is a former Paratrooper and ex Army / RAF reservist will be aiming to clinch another arduous military backpack cross country speed march carrying a weighted pack.

" I have kept up my daily training workouts and I am focused on finishing successfully gaining another endurance challenge adding towards my career official file."

Recently he was invited along with his partner to the Kings garden party at Buckingham Palace for achieving over 900 sporting titles.

" It was an honour to be invited by the King and recognised for my achievements, hard work does pay off."

