Doyle pushes on for 950th career endurance title

13 km mountain biking carrying 30 lb backpack. Pooley Park Mountain Bike Trails Polesworth North Warwickshire.

Warwickshires black belt 4th dan martial arts Instructor and fitness endurance athlete Paddy Doyle has embarked on more punishing strength speed stamina challenges.

Intensive training certainly paid off for Paddy Doyle, as he achieved thirteen cross country and mountain bike feats, carrying weighted backpacks over North Warwickshires Pooley Park mountain bike trails and Yarningale Common South Warwickshire. He has kept to his daily training routine in preparation for the latest physical fitness challenges. Doyles latest results were:

11 km 1 hr. 08 min. 44 sec , 11.5 km 1 hr. 14 min. 58 sec , 12 km 1 hr. 20 min. 33 sec , 12.5 km 1 hr. 26 min. 08 sec , 13 km 1 hr. 31 min. 40 sec , 13. 5 km 1 hr. 35 min. 35 sec , 14 km 1 hr. 40 min. 26 sec , 14.5 km 1 hr. 44 min. 50 sec, carrying 44 lb backpack.

Six days later Doyle completed four mountain bike distances carrying 30 lbs of mountain bike expedition kit: 11.5km 53 min. 35 sec , 12 km 59 min. 21 sec , 12.5 km 1 hr. 05 min. 09 sec , 13 km 1 hr. 09 min. 44 sec. This now brings his career total to 949 documented fitness endurance challenges and World Records.