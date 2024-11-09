Kayak course records carrying 35 lbs of instructor expedition kit. River Leam Royal Leamington Spa

Endurance athlete Paddy Doyle certainly powered ahead throughout 2024, setting and breaking 49 arduous fitness endurance challenges and World Records, the first to fall were the weightlifting dumbbell speed World Records held by Indian, Russian and Swiss strength athletes.

Doyle also achieved mountain bike, kayaking and cross country strength speed stamina feats, carrying various weighted backpacks, bringing his career total to 899 documented titles covering eleven different sporting disciplines. The 900th attempt will be on 30 November which will be a cross country speed march carrying a 40lb backpack.

"2024 has been a hard twelve months to reach my 900th career sports challenge and record my body has taken a lot of physical punishment , but I am used to taking the bruises and cuts and look forward to reaching another historical milestone with the backing from my support team".