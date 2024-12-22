Early Christmas Present in Blythe Liggins Skittles League for Skittled Pink

SKITTLED PINK - Standing L-R: Joe Timothy, Craig Gumbley, James Gaywood, Jon Chinery, Tom Davis, George Brake. Crouching L-R: Rick Hayes, Charlie Averill, Dave Naylor

Bottom team Skittled Pink had cause for double celebrations this week, in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League, pre-Christmas-break, round of matches.

They not only beat early pace setters BFC United, but in so doing moved off the bottom of the table for the first time.

It was a close-run thing all the way through, but Skittled Pink’s final pair closed out a 196-192 (12-8) win. BFC drop one place to fifth and Skittled Pink move off the bottom, into tenth place.

Meanwhile at the opposite end of the table, league leaders, Grovers Rovers, were handing out a 223-162 (20-0) whitewash to a woefully out of form Pacemakers side. In total contrast, Rovers were on top form, with four of their players scoring forty or more. There was 40 each for Joe Somra and Nhamphung Wongprakot, 41 for Jacob Sergeant and 43 for top scorer, Jack Hawkes.

Second place Demons also had an impressive 209-189 (14-6) win against Jocky’s Jokers, who slip one place to sixth. Bad Eggs climb three places, from sixth to third, thanks to a 193-171 (14-6) win against Groovies, with Colin Daly top scoring for Bad Eggs, on 41.

A blank fixture for Zimmers, means they slip one place, to fourth. Seventh place All Sorts, closed the gap to the teams above them, with a 203-184 (17-3) win over Nutters, who drop to the bottom of the table. A very nice 40 for Sandra Matthews secured the Nutters three points.