Ojas Chopra and Harry Bale

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Ojas Chopra was in action again on Thursday night competing at 57kg in his second skills bout at the Triumph Recreational Club

Pitted against a taller opponent in Harry Bale of Triumph ABC,Ojas overcame his opponents height and reach advantage by using good footwork and straight punches in a very even bout.

Both boxers showed a lot of promise and are definitely ones to watch out for in the future.