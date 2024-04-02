Easter family fun at Warwick races

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To qualify for the final, horses must have been placed in the first eight on at least one occasion in a Challenger Staying Chase Series Qualifier during the current season. Dan Skelton's Ballygrifincottage, runner-up to Rose Of Arcadia at Sandown Park, has to give weight to his eight rivals which include two trained by Olly Murphy in the shape of No Risk Des Flos and the hat-trick seeking Sure Touch.

Scottish-trained Your Own Story returned from a long absence at Newcastle last month and this strong stayer should run well and down at the bottom of the handicap is No Hubs No Hoobs, three times a chase winner at Wincanton, who runs here in preference to Exeter on Sunday.

Accompanied under-18s are admitted free and there will be entertainment for children including a Punch & Judy Show, Spring crafts and face painting with the gates opening at 12.55pm, two hours before the first race, the Join Racing TV Now Novices' Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs. Although there are just two runners, it should be a close contest with Kruger Park fancied to see off Skelton's Theformismighty.

Racing action at Warwick

There are seven in the following Celebration Of Pete Morgan Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle in which Young At Heart, placed in her last two races, may get off the mark for Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham who has a good record at the course.

Bangor-on-Dee winner Yellow Jacket failed to follow up when beaten by Pep Talking at Huntingdon, but may return to winning ways in the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase over two and a half miles. He is stepping up in trip here and will be meeting a stout stayer in Nine Nine Nine, a winner over this distance at Leicester last month.

Wilmcote-based Murphy landed a big prize when Brewin'upastorm won a Grade 2 race at Fairyhouse on Monday and he could be on the mark again with Damarta in the Weatherbys & Northampton Town FC Handicap Hurdle. A winner at Southwell, Damarta was a beaten favourite when only third to Jipcot at Huntingdon and, although 6lbs better off with runner-up Bluegrass, may struggle to reverse the placings as he has since run out a wide-margin winner at Fakenham and could still be on the upgrade.