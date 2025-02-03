Eathorpe B aiming to survive in Division Two of Leamington Table Tennis League

Lillington Free Church M's Vishwa Modi and Andrea Burrows faced Eathorpe F, Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker, in Division D

With only one relegation place to avoid in Division 2 the tussle of avoiding the drop is hotting up.

Eathorpe B lifted themselves into 10th spot with a 9-1 thrashing of Lillington Free Church E. Chris Atkins and Mark Bastick recorded hat-tricks and Jim Levack added two, his only loss coming at the hands of Radu Draghici. Rugby C fell to 11th after visitors Whitnash beat them 8-2. Richard Smith was unbeaten in singles and doubles and Paras Tejani and Dennis Woodhead notched braces. Pablo Caldas and Peter Ratcliffe were the home scorers. Colebridge B are 9th. They succumbed to WCC Coots 6-4. Arun Jogi bagged a maximum for Council with Cliff Jackson and Steve Proctor contributing singles. Jogi and Proctor won the crucial doubles 3-1. Jason Rainey (2), Dean Hicks (1) and Andrew Rowland (1) replied.

Rugby C and Eathorpe B both have 33 points from 11, Colebridge B have collected 37 from only 8 and FC E have 41 from 14.

At the other end of the table second placed Eathorpe A edged Free Church D 6-4. Elliott Hey and Walter Warburton both won two for the victors, Peter Titmas won once and partnered Hey to a 3-1 doubles success. Dan Shaw and Anthony Smith shared Church’s points. Leaders WCC A overcame WCC Bears 7-3 with Taran Dhillon and Chris Maiden unbeaten in singles and reserve Andy Caine joining Maiden to take the doubles 11-8 in the 5th. Paul Calloway, Clive Irwin and John Price all won a single for Bears.

Second played top in Division 1 but WCC Bats now trail leaders Lillington Free Church A by 36 points after suffering an 2-8 loss. Lee Dorning and Sam Weaving were in top form, winning their singles and James Berry won once as well as guiding Dorning to the doubles. Bats responded through Nilton Green and Simon Griew. Church A also played a re-arranged match against 9th placed Wellesbourne and took all 10 points courtesy of Berry, Dorning and Sam Weaving. St Georges B in 5th were a player light on their travels to Oxhill and subsequently lost 4-6. Mark Jackson won a triple and he and Earl Sweeney took the doubles but Anthony Gorman, Brian Hobill and Tony West all won a single to add to the 3 points that were conceded. Rugby B beat bottom side Nomads Aces 7-3 with all of the points coming from Tomas Jacko and Adrian Pilgrim. Andy Davies, Roald Myers and Paul Rowan won singles. Rugby A and St Georges A drew. Ryan Lines won his three for Rugby and edged the vital doubles 12-10 in the 5th when joined by Matt Outhwaite who also won one. Harrison Allwood and Mark Rose won two apiece for Georges and Gary Jackson got the other point.

Free Church F have a 6 point cushion at the summit of Division 3. They beat 8th placed WCC Flounders 7-3 with Jay Virdi posting a treble. Nick Newman (2) and Mark Singleton (1) plus the doubles accounted for their points. Andy Caine (2) and Joseph Cho (1) responded. Church F then defeated 11th placed Ashorne B 9-1. Nick Darwen and Mark Singleton won 7 of the points and Cherry Matthews chipped in with two, losing to Jim Goodwin. Nomads Dragons in 3rd went one better against Ashorne B taking all 10 points courtesy of Jon Waters, Jill Weaving and Mike Weaving. However, their momentum was halted when they lost 1-9 to second placed Radford C. Catherine McAuley took their consolation but trebles from Boye Cho and Andy Coonan and two from Gary Edwards plus the doubles gave Radford a huge boost. Ashorne A (4th) beat Free Church G (6th) 7-3. Richard Grover and Alexandros Plianos grabbed maximums and Brian Marston overcame Alex Bosworth 13-11 in the 5th. Chris Bosworth and reserve Chris Roe both beat Marston. Roe joined Alex Bosworth to win the doubles 11-8 in the 5th. Free Church H (9th) overcame Moreton Morrell (8th) 9-1. Phil Booth and Ankit Sharma won all of their singles and the doubles and Marc Briscoe added two, falling to Tim Davies.

Radford B whitewashed Rugby F 5-0 in Division A with Diosdado Alferez and Charles Brookes giving no quarter. Radford A were also winners but by a 3-2 scoreline against Eathorpe D. Padipat Pluemworasawat continued his 100% record in Leamington, winning twice and he took the doubles with Mo Eissa. Darren Hadley and Toby John got the villagers’ two.

Radford D look very formidable in Division B. WCC Flounders proved no match for Stuart Ayres and Robert Tyaczyk who won 5-0.

Relegated Eathorpe F will be looking to bounce back from Division D and this week defeated Free Church M 5-0 through Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker.