Edgbaston set for landmark summer of international cricket, with final 2026 Major Matches ticket sale announced

Edgbaston has today [Wednesday 15th October] announced the release of its remaining general admission tickets for all its 2026 Major Matches, including the England vs Pakistan Men’s Test Match, Men’s One Day International [ODI], Women’s T20 World Cup, and Men’s Vitality Blast Finals Day.

With over 70,000 tickets already sold, all remaining tickets are now on general sale, with fans encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

The ticket release follows the news Edgbaston will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup [ICCWT20WC] opening fixture on Friday 12th June – launching a momentous summer of cricket for the stadium.

Following unprecedented demand, general admission tickets for the Men’s ODI between England and India on Tuesday 14th July, have completely sold out – breaking stadium records as one of the fastest-ever selling white-ball games. Premium Tickets and VIP Experiences are still available from official provider, Keith Prowse across all games and formats.

Alongside the ICCWT20WC and Men’s ODI, Edgbaston will also host the Men’s 2026 Vitality Blast Finals Day on Saturday 18th July, which returns to the stadium for its 14th consecutive year, with over 90% of tickets already sold.

The summer of international cricket concludes with the five-day Men’s Test Match between England and Pakistan. Starting on Wednesday 9th September, more than 12,000 tickets have already been sold for Day Three, with remaining tickets expected to sell fast.

Edgbaston’s Commercial Director, Adam Lowe said: “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to the people’s home of cricket for incredible atmospheres and matches, in what promises to be a fantastic summer of elite sport.

“We’ve been blown away by the incredible demand for early-access tickets — especially for our Men’s ODI against India next summer. This fixture has become our fastest-selling white-ball match to date, with over 50% of purchasers coming from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

“Set to be a special year for the stadium, we will bookend the summer with two incredible matches including kicking-off with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and bringing the season to a close with the five-day Men’s Test between England and Pakistan.

“We’re proud that Edgbaston remains one of the fastest selling and most diverse cricket stadiums in the UK, with fans across the country choosing our venue to watch top level cricket across multiple exciting formats. We are expecting tickets to sell quickly so encourage fans to book early to secure their seats.”

Announced earlier this year as part of a wider regeneration scheme, Edgbaston Stadium will be undergoing a significant redevelopment, which includes the build of a new Radisson RED hotel, featuring 146 rooms, including 85 of those with pitch-facing balconies. These works will impact the stadium for the 2026 summer games, including a reduced capacity for all matches due to closure across the Family and Raglan stands.

All remaining general admission tickets are now on sale and available at: tickets.edgbaston.com.