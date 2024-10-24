Effervescent Saints light up Floodlit Cup despite exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saints exit Floodlit Cup despite spirited performance

In a season disrupted by injuries and absences and peppered with patchy performances and disappointing results, one might be forgiven for sensing more than a touch of continuing irony in the frigid evening air as kickoff in this Midweek Floodlit Cup was heavily delayed by nothing less than a floodlight failure. The sense of drama around the fixture was further compounded when incumbent manager Kev Burke surprised everyone by announcing his departure from his first-team coaching responsibilities via social media just eight minutes before the allotted kickoff time. And so, with Bobby Hancocks Park alight with chatter and stewardship of the home side being assumed by Brian Alton and Kane Walsh, the teams kicked off half an hour behind schedule under the now thankfully functional lighting.

Smethwick set their stall out early, forward Kevin Ngombi showing power and pace to break free on the inside left, flashing an effort across goal from an acute angle to give the home defence something to think about during the early exchanges. Further opportunities to open the scoring were spurned by Lucas Edwards and Kye Bell as the visitors turned the screw, Southam struggling to cope with the pace and physicality of the visitors, whose good work down the right side was causing problems for Saints fullback Joe Newman. A looping effort sent in from Edwards on seventeen had home keeper Callum Monaghan backpedalling, the Southam stopper getting up well to claim just under his own bar. In a rare foray forward for the Saints, Joe Newman lashed a good looking effort just wide of the left sided upright, but the momentum was all with the visitors as the home side continued to grapple with a side that looked well drilled and tactically astute. Sean Duffy found himself in the thick of the action in midfield and was putting in an all action performance, the Southam man leading by example with a swashbuckling display, and after a tidy layoff from Kye Barrow presented a sumptuous opportunity to let one go from distance, Duffy would have been disappointed to see the ball sail horrendously wide as he failed to make the connection he was no doubt dreaming of.

Despite the lack of clear opportunities to test the away keeper, Southam began to impose themselves, thanks in no small part to the industry of Duffy and Ben Sallis, the latter of whom who, deployed in more unfamiliar deep lying role, was showing some excellent touches and making a number of eye-catching, driving runs through midfield. The home side will have been disappointed not to convert their best opportunity thus far in the thirty seventh minute, a rare mistake from the Smethwick backline seeing the ball break kindly to Kye Barrow, who up until then had been feeding off scraps, the SOutham forward looking up to find the Smethwick keeper in no mans land, only contriving to roll his effort wide of the left hand post when it appeared there might have been better options available. The half ended with a nasty looking injury to Jamie Beddington, the Southam man limping off to tremendous applause after a committing bravely to a 50/50 challenge on the edge of the Smethwick area.

After the break, and with Beddington having been replaced by Damian Goring, Southam continued to go toe-to-toe with their illustrious opposition, Harley Conn and Sean Duffy combining well in the central areas to win back and retain possession as the home side grew in confidence. Chances were few and far between however, and Smethwick reasserted themselves, serviceable opportunities for Charlie Ashton and Ngombi going begging. The breakthrough came on fifty seven, possession surrendered on the right to the impressive Ngombi, the forward wriggling free of his man and producing a smart finish that beat Monaghan to edge the visitors in front. Once the visitors had established their advantage the game plan seemed to change, Smethwick retaining possession and frustrating the home side. Southam were limited to only one further effort, player of the match Duffy with a smart turn and shot from 25 yards that the Smethwick keeper would have been grateful was straight at him. The visitors closed out the fixture to progress to the next round, leaving the home side to reflect on a determined, professional and mature performance that should deliver confidence that they will look to carry into their next fixture away to Droitwich Spa.

Speaking after the match, Brian Allton said "I thought the lads showed what we were about. They played a team who are flying high in Midland Football League Division One who have only lost once, and we went toe to toe. Despite going 1-0 down the lads didn't drop their heads and continued to cause them problems. All the best to Smethwick in the next round."