England Lionesses returning for high-profile friendly at Coventry Building Society Arena

England Lionesses are returning to Coventry Building Society Arena in a high-profile friendly this October after qualifying for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 competition.

Sarina Wiegman’s team will face South Africa on Tuesday 29 October at 7.45pm at the home of Coventry City and ticket details will be announced shortly.

It marks a swift return to Coventry Building Society Arena for the Lionesses following their 2-1 victory over Italy last February which attracted 32,128 supporters for the second double-header of the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup and broke the previous record attendance at Coventry Building Society Arena for a sporting event.

The record-breaking day also saw the biggest ever attendance for a women’s football match in the Midlands.

England Lionesses are returning to Coventry Building Society Arena on October 29

It is over a decade since the Lionesses last met South Africa, with England securing a 1-0 win in February 2010 in the Cyprus Cup tournament.

England will also play two prestigious matches at Wembley Stadium connected by EE this Autumn – a rematch of the UEFA EURO 2022 final and a showdown with the United States.

The mouthwatering internationals against Germany on Friday 25 October (kick-off 7.30pm) and Emma Hayes’ USA team on Saturday 30 November (kick-off 5.20pm) will serve as important preparation for next summer’s EURO title defence. The visitors, both taking part in the 2024 Olympic Games this summer, are ranked fourth and fifth in the world respectively.

The Lionesses, who are third in the world rankings, will bring their 2024 campaign to a close against UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 hosts Switzerland at Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United, on Tuesday 3 December (7.45pm).

Sarina Wiegman said: “Our preparations for the EURO start now. Securing our place at the tournament next summer, without the need to participate in the Play-Offs, gives us the maximum time to prepare for the challenge that awaits us in Switzerland.

“With the current UEFA Women’s Nations League format the opportunities to play friendlies are limited. Therefore I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to carefully select our opponents and give ourselves four very different and difficult challenges to aid our preparation. Each nation has a different style of play, a variety of strengths and that will test us in different ways.

“Being able to take the team across the country is also very important to us and we’re pleased to be heading back to Coventry and Sheffield and two excellent stadiums. We have happy memories from both cities and I have no doubt the fans will come out in their numbers to support the team, as they always do.”

Paul Michael, Managing Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said it was fantastic to welcome England Lionesses once again to the venue as they prepare for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

“The Lionesses really captured the imagination of the nation when they won the EUROs and the squad will be determined to retain their trophy in Switzerland next year,” he said.

“Their friendlies will form an important part of their preparation and we are looking forward to hosting the Lionesses against South Africa this Autumn.

“This re-inforces our reputation for hosting major national and international fixtures in a variety of sports and I’m sure it will be another night to remember at Coventry Building Society Arena.”