F A Cup glory for Kenilworth and Long Itchington Ladies

All the thrills of a Cup tie, including a last gasp winner, saw the girls from Kenilworth and Long Itchington into the second round of the Women's FA Cup.

Two of the lowest ranked teams in women’s football met each other in this Sunday’s FA cup first round proper. Both sides are making history for their clubs who are relatively new in the women’s football world. The black and white of Kenilworth & Long Itchington went up against the gold and blue of River City from the Leicestershire FA Women’s first Division.

River City started more aggressively, creating a number of chances, with KLI unable to take care of the ball. With some very fast attacking talent River City were able to create even more chances, but were again unable to take advantage of the possession, as they wasted the opportunities, firing over the bar and wide multiple times. KLI continued to battle, creating fewer chances but still in the game, until around the 40th minute when Stav Williams made a driving run and cut back from the bi line where it was met sweetly and placed into the bottom corner by Lauren Jones to make it 0-1 going into the half time break.

The second half started well for KLI, and they started to create more chances, but just like River City failed to capitalise and couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Abbie Bourton then stepped up and changed the game when she hit a thunderous shot from 25 yards out over the keeper to take KLI 0-2 up! The visiting crowd went wild! This, however, woke River City up and they stormed back into the game. Some mistakes by KLI allowed River City back in with another superb long range screamer, the second the game had seen. And then with tails up they continued to push the screw, and Kenilworth and Long Itch were on the ropes as if it was Rorkes drift! River City were rewarded for their efforts as they scored again, another long range effort making it 2-2!

A smile in the dressing room after the hard fought win.

The game was then end to end with both teams going for it, both teams attacking and defending for their lives. But no one could get that magic winner! With the last minute showing on the clock, River City gave away a free kick just outside the box. Up steps Bourton, from 25 yards out she smashes it into the top corner. The KLI bench erupts. 2-3 with only 3 minutes added time to play Kenilworth and Long Itchington hold out for a historic 2-3 away win and see themselves into the FA cup 2nd round! A tremendous achievement for the black and white’s

Kenilworth and Long Itchington will face Nottingham Forest on 24th November at Gypsy Lane in Kenilworth at 14:00 KO in the 2nd Round. £5.00 ENTRY ON THE GATE. GET ALONG AND SUPPORT THE GIRLS!