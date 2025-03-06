Favourites exit Blyth Liggins Skittles League cup competition

Leamington Cricket Club Skiiles Alley

Two of the strong favourites exited the cup competition at the quarter final stage in the Blyth Liggins Skittles league this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four top contenders for the league title were all involved but the most exciting tie was between the top two, Zimmers, who are reigning league champions and cup holders against league leaders Grovers Rovers, who were out to put an end to Zimmers hopes.

Rovers started well with the first pair building up a big fifteen pin early lead. However, the second pair failed to maintain the momentum and Zimmers were able to reverse the situation to end up leading by two pins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Zimmers last pair, David Lord and James Cowan, starting the third leg with ten and thirteen respectively, extending their lead to seven pins, Rovers looked in real trouble.

The second end saw Grovers hit back, reducing the deficit to three pins, and with the third and fourth ends being nip and tuck, it was down to the fifth and final end to decide a winner. Despite a heroic effort by Jonathan Wigley and Jack Hawkes (both scoring nines) for Rovers, in the end, with David Lord and James Cowan holding their nerve, it was Zimmers, who secured the victory by a two-pin margin, 190-188.

The other double hopefuls were third place Demons and fourth place BFC United. However, in a bit of a turn up for the books, out of sorts Demons crashed out to Bad Eggs, losing 154-164. Demons never really recovered after a poor start and Colin Daly’s middle order 39 finally put pay to their chances, despite Matt Dales last leg 39.

That only left BFC United to join Zimmers for a chance to doing the double and, although things looked close for a while, it was a final leg 40 for BFC’s Sam Morris that clinched the match for them 174-156. In the only other quarter final, it was Pacemakers who squeezed past a depleted All Sorts team with a 164-154 victory, thanks mainly to a brilliant final leg 37 from Simon Heath.

The two semis and the final will take place on Tuesday 1st April with the season end trophy presentation taking place before the final.