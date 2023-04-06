It has been a frustrating week for Rugby Town manager Carl Adams with Valley left kicking their heels in inactivity while the recently-established gap at the top of the United Counties League Premier Division South between Coventry Sphinx and his side extended, writes Jon Venner.

Rugby’s two scheduled games at MK Irish and Godmanchester Rovers were both postponed, while Coventry reconfirmed their title credentials with a hard-fought 2-0 win at March Town United to make it seven straight league victories.

Consequently, Town are now four points behind from one game less than their local rivals, as the campaign enters its final fortnight.

Adams said: “It’s been a nightmare few weeks, and we know we’ve only ourselves to blame.”

Rugby Town manager Carl Adams. Picture by Martin Pulley

Rugby had lost their long-held place at the summit by following their 4-4 draw at Oadby with a narrow home defeat to Newport Pagnell Town, with Town’s boss left reflecting: “The Oadby result was the real killer and we made a real mess-up of it on the day.

“Hats off to Sphinx for what they are doing at the moment though and the dynamic has now changed.

“However, there is still everything to play for and we know we need to keep on going and hopefully put pressure on them for a change.”

Rugby travel to second-from-bottom Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday, whilst Sphinx have two away fixtures of their own over the bank holiday weekend at Easington Sports and Coventry United, as they look to secure the one guaranteed promotion place available to the champions.

The eventual runners-up are also given a chance of advancing a level through a play-off match against a third or fourth bottom team from a division above.

Adams has strengthened his squad ahead of their final five fixtures by signing keeper Lewis Gwilliams and midfielder James Fry on the back of the recent arrival of striker Michael Taylor and the return of Tom Fielding.

Adams explained: “With the injuries and unavailabilities we have, we needed to get extra bodies in for the run-in.

“I’ve worked with James and Michael in the past and I know the quality they offer, and with Ash (Bodycote) deciding he wanted to stay on loan at Cogenhoe, it would have been foolish not to have had cover in goal.”

Fry last featured for Bromsgrove and Worcester, while Gwilliams joins on a dual-registration basis from Boldmere.