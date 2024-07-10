A winning start for Brakes in pre-season opener

Henry Landers netted Leamington's second goal. Photo: Leamington FC.

​Leamington got off to a winning start in their pre-season campaign as they saw off hosts Coventry Sphinx 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Three of Paul Holleran’s summer signings, George Ward, Caine Elliott and Tim Berridge, all started the game and Ward laced a first time drive over the bar from distance early on as Brakes moved the ball around well.

Adam Walker forced the first shot on target from inside the penalty area that was held by the home goalkeeper, and Ward quickly followed that up with another pop from distance but it was well held by keeper Zach Hedge.

Callum Hawkins held a well struck low drive from Ashanti Pryce, and Kyle Carey then pounced on a loose ball that cannoned off Theo Streete inside the box with a first time strike that was straight at Hawkins.

Berridge bagged his first goal in his new colours on 19 minutes. Stewart picked up the ball on the right by the corner flag and drove it in low across the face of goal, Elliott helping it back into the centre for the former Coalville man to tap in from a yard out.

The home side responded with off-target efforts from Jack Downes and Carey, who also went very close with a deflected effort that zipped inches past Hawkins’ left hand post. Ryley Nicholson then came steaming onto a right wing corner from Carey, but powered his header wide.

Landers shot straight at the keeper after some neat interplay, with Ward at the centre of it.

Sphinx were certainly ensuring that this was a stern first test of pre-season for Leamington, and a well-struck free-kick by Downes was held by Hawkins.

Half time brought the usual raft of changes and Jack Lane, back on the pitch for the first time since December, almost marked his return with a goal as he flicked the ball just wide from a corner.

Lane was involved again in the build up to Leamington’s second as he slalomed towards the penalty area. He was eventually blocked, but the ball fell to Landers whose fierce first time strike took a deflection that sent the ball looping over the keeper into the net.

Landers arrowed another effort towards goal that the keeper dived full length to help behind, while Streete peeled off his marker to glance a header just over the crossbar from Landers’ right wing corner.