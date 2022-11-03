David Kolodynski volleys home his second goal in Rugby’s 4-0 win at Oadby. Picture by Martin Pulley

Despite the emphatic margin of the win, it was not a classic Valley performance on the day.

But manager Carl Adams's call for an instant bounce-back from the previous week's home defeat to Coventry Sphinx was ultimately heeded.

Adams reflected: "We took a while to get going, but we kicked on well after the interval and were clinical in front of goal when we needed to be."

Recalled to the starting line-up after a four-match spell on the bench, all-time club leading scorer David Kolodynski gave Town the lead on 30 minutes with a neatly curled finish and then doubled the tally with a close-range volley just past the hour mark.

Kolodynski then turned provider by unselfishly setting up sub Edwin Ahenkorah for Rugby's third, with another sub Ryan Seal notching his sixth of the season so far in stoppage time.

With Rugby's closest challengers at the top – Sphinx and Newport Pagnell – both (unsuccessfully) engaged in league cup action, Adams's side have now established a four and five-point lead over them respectively, although both teams have a game in hand over Valley.

Next-up for Town is the 25-mile trip to Desborough this Saturday – the first of three away games this month against bottom half of the table opposition.

Adams is taking nothing for granted though.

He explained: "In the past we have had our struggles on the road against the so-called lesser teams, but I truly believe the mentality we have in the squad is different this season."

Striker Jordan Wilson is back available again after missing the Oadby game through suspension, although skipper Loyiso Recci has two more left to serve of his ban following his red card against Coventry.

Elsewhere in Town's division, Sphinx travel to Bugbrooke and Newport face the tricky trip to fourth-placed March, who have yet to lose at home this season.