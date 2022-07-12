Adams: Town are in good shape

David Kolodynski has scored three goals in two pre-season friendlies so far. Picture by Martin Pulley

Town eased to a 3-0 success at Stratford last Thursday thanks to Loyiso Recci and David Kolodynski strikes and an own-goal, with Kolodynski on target twice more against the Roms on Monday in a 3-1 win which saw Rugby benefitting again from an own-goal.

Adams said: "We've put in two decent performances and scored six goals in the process, and whilst there's been some rustiness, I think we're looking in good shape at this stage.

"The lads have come back to training in relatively good shape, and have worked hard in the sessions.

"I'm still looking to bring in a couple more, but I know I may have to be patient and wait until higher level clubs have finalised their squads first."

Twelve of Adams's contracted players featured at some point over the past week, with the only absentee being the injured Edwin Ahenkorah.

There were also run-outs for four others from last season's squad – Liam Francis, Josh Thomas, Alex Lock and Justin Marsden – with Adams running the rule over a few triallists, including ex-Hinckley wide man Drew Kear.

Next up is the visit to Butlin Road of Southern League Premier Redditch on Saturday, with subsequent tests at Step 4 opponents Gresley and Bedworth, before ending their warm-up campaign at home to Pershore on Monday, July 25.

Valley's UCL Premier season kicks-off five days later when Cogenhoe visit Butlin Road, followed by the short trip to Coventry Sphinx on Tuesday, August 2.

The draws for the main FA competitions have been made, with Town travelling to Westfields in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on August 6 while they will not feature in the FA Vase until the second round proper on the back of their successes in the competition last season.

Town's youth team are also away in their opening FA Youth Cup game, with a tie at either Stafford or Lichfield in the preliminary round.