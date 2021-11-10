"Another great result!" Paul Holleran celebrates Leamington moving up to fourth following York City victory

Paul Holleran.

Leamington boss Paul Holleran labelled last night's 2-0 win against York City 'another great victory'.

The three points pushed the Brakes up to fourth in the National League North ahead of Saturday's trip to third-place Chorley.

Dan Turner and Kelsey Mooney were on target at the New Windmill Ground as Leamington stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

"You have to say we deserved the victory and it's another great result for Leamington on a Tuesday night," Holleran said.

"You have a club with the size and ambition of York, but we were excellent for an hour.

"We were 2-0 up and either side of half time we could have gone more up.

"I'm really pleased with the way we broke and the pace and quality at the top end of the pitch."

However, Leamington didn't have things all their own way.

"Like all good sides they regrouped, made a few subs and were very strong in the last half hour," the manager added.

"They hit the woodworks, our keeper (Jake Weaver) has pulled off some great saves and we had to dig in.

"They brought on players like Clayton Donaldson and Kurt Willoughby who are good enough to play in the (Football) League."

Last night's win rounded off a superb week for Leamington, who left Blyth Spartans with a 2-0 win on Saturday, courtesy of finishes from Devon Kelly-Evans and Joe Clarke.

Holleran said: "It's been a tough few days, travelling up to Blyth on Saturday which was tough for different reasons - the travel in one day and tough conditions.

"That was a really polished performance on Saturday but last night was a different one.