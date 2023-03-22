Leamington's survival hopes took a blow this week following two defeats.

The Brake slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Peterborough Sports at the weekend before a midweek defeat at Spennymoor Town.

It leaves them above Farsley Celtic in the final relegation place on goal difference with Celtic having a game in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moors could have gone in front on five minutes when Ted Cann fumbled a cross but Rob Ramshaw’s goalbound shot was brilliantly cleared off the line.

Harry Flatters saved at the feet of Ollie Hulbert as Leamington threatened on the break.

But the game was won when Jake Day bundled home on 57 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelsey Mooney had a great chance to level on 75 minutes but couldn’t direct his header on goal at the far post.

In their previous game Leamington had struggled at Peterborough with the Turbines coming close to opening the scoring when Dan Jarvis struck the inside of the post.

Ted Cann saved from Jordan Nicholson, before Devon Kelly-Evans saw a shot tipped over the bar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the fine margins which have gone against Leamington in many of the games that have gone against them this season did so again here, as within a couple of minutes they found themselves behind when Ryan Fryatt headed home from close range.

The hosts doubled their lead when Jordan Crawford smashed home with a great finish.

But the Leamington bench were incensed as they believed there had been a foul in the build up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another effort hit the side netting before Sports put the game to bed on 73 minutes, Iziah Bazeley finishing confidently after Cann had saved well in a one on one.