Bad week for Leamington after two defeats heightens relegation fears

Leamington's survival hopes took a blow this week following two defeats.

By Sports Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT

The Brake slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Peterborough Sports at the weekend before a midweek defeat at Spennymoor Town.

It leaves them above Farsley Celtic in the final relegation place on goal difference with Celtic having a game in hand.

Moors could have gone in front on five minutes when Ted Cann fumbled a cross but Rob Ramshaw’s goalbound shot was brilliantly cleared off the line.

Harry Flatters saved at the feet of Ollie Hulbert as Leamington threatened on the break.

But the game was won when Jake Day bundled home on 57 minutes.

Kelsey Mooney had a great chance to level on 75 minutes but couldn’t direct his header on goal at the far post.

In their previous game Leamington had struggled at Peterborough with the Turbines coming close to opening the scoring when Dan Jarvis struck the inside of the post.

Ted Cann saved from Jordan Nicholson, before Devon Kelly-Evans saw a shot tipped over the bar.

However, the fine margins which have gone against Leamington in many of the games that have gone against them this season did so again here, as within a couple of minutes they found themselves behind when Ryan Fryatt headed home from close range.

The hosts doubled their lead when Jordan Crawford smashed home with a great finish.

But the Leamington bench were incensed as they believed there had been a foul in the build up.

Another effort hit the side netting before Sports put the game to bed on 73 minutes, Iziah Bazeley finishing confidently after Cann had saved well in a one on one.

Adam Walker saw a shot saved and fired another over in the closing stages, but in truth Leamington finished well beaten, and could have conceded a fourth late on.

