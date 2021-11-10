Bako the net! Eli nets winner for Racing Club Warwick

Eli Bako.

Racing Club Warwick recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they secured a valuable three points against fourth-placed Tividale, writes Gary Vella.

Having comfortably beaten Bewdley in the FA Vase on their last outing, Racing went into the game benefitting from a further two weeks of training for the newly assembled team that manager Scott Easterlow has assembled.

The first half was fairly even with few attempts on target despite the good football on display.

Romario Martin forced a save from the Tividale keeper Peter Hawke and Martin also fired over from distance.

Miracle Okafor fired just wide and Tividale were limited to chances as Eli Bako flashed a shot across goal for Warwick and 'Dale new signing Adam Garmson firing wide.

Second half and again the game was an even affair.

Tividale had a couple of chances fired just wide but it was Warwick who finally went ahead.

Josh Steele put in a cross which was only cleared out to Bako on the edge of the box who fired a deflected shot home.

This settled Racing down.

Costalus Lautaru fired over and Bako slipped in Martin who again fired just wide.

Martin again did well with a swivel shot from the edge of the box that Hawke saved low down.

Okafor almost doubled the lead when some smart play saw him in one on one but he fired straight at the keeper.

Garmson was dismissed for a second yellow card late on and Warwick comfortably held on to secure the points.

Tuesday's scheduled matrch at Stone Old Alleynians was postponed due to floodlight issues.