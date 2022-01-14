Bewdley trip for Racing Club Warwick after first away league win of season at Whitchurch

Racers end hosts' winning run

By Zoe Ashton
Friday, 14th January 2022, 5:32 am
Racing Club Warwick enjoyed their first away win in the Midland Premier Division this season, beating Whitchurch Alport 2-1 on Monday.

Racers’ good form continued, putting in a gritty performance. The hosts, who were the form team in the league, had notched up five wins on the bounce.

But Danny Murphy’s first- half header and a second half strike from the returning Romario Martin helped Racers put Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to second-placed Lichfield City behind them.

Alport scored a consolation penalty in the 70th minute and came close to an equaliser late on with a shot crashing off the crossbar, but the away victory was well deserved.

Warwick travel to struggling Bewdley Town on Saturday.

