Bewdley trip for Racing Club Warwick after first away league win of season at Whitchurch

Racers congratulate Danny Murphy after his goal

Racing Club Warwick enjoyed their first away win in the Midland Premier Division this season, beating Whitchurch Alport 2-1 on Monday.

Racers’ good form continued, putting in a gritty performance. The hosts, who were the form team in the league, had notched up five wins on the bounce.

But Danny Murphy’s first- half header and a second half strike from the returning Romario Martin helped Racers put Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to second-placed Lichfield City behind them.

Alport scored a consolation penalty in the 70th minute and came close to an equaliser late on with a shot crashing off the crossbar, but the away victory was well deserved.