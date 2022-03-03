Big week for Leamington taking on Boston United and Burton Albion

Jack Edwards scored for Brakes against Chester PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Holders Leamington will welcome Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion in the semi-final of the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday evening.

And one player who will be more than at home in their company is Brakes’ new goalkeeper Callum Hawkins, who has joined on an initial one-month loan from the Brewers.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old, who played in Leamington’s excellent 3-0 win over Chester at the weekend, has spent time on loan at Gresley Rovers and Mickleover Sports, having signed his first professional contract in 2018 after excelling in Burton’s academy.

Celebrating Dan Turner's goal

Tuesday’s kick-off at the Your Co-op Community Stadium is at 7.45pm.

In the meantime, Brakes have a trip to Boston United on Saturday, hoping to build on one of their most impressive performances of the season last week and make it a double after September’s 2-0 win in the reverse fixture.

The Pilgrims are three places and five points ahead of Paul Holleran’s men, who are currently 13th in the Vanarama National League North table.

Against Chester, Dan Turner opened the scoring in the 17th minute from a perfect long ball by Jack Edwards.

Jack Lane in the air

Edwards was on the scoresheet for the second goal just after half-time, heading in a corner from Devon Kelly-Evans. And Kelsey Mooney beat two defenders to slot home the third.

In a club interview after the game first team coach Chris Knott conveyed the buoyancy from the dressing room.

‘We’re absolutely delighted with the result,” he said.

“Performances have been up and down but we’ve had some really positive spells in games lately and just not put chances away so today, from back to front, a clean sheet and going forward taking some good opportunities, was pleasing to see.

Dan Turner scores in Leamington's 3-0 win over Chester

“We could maybe have been further in front at half-time if we had made more of some of our opportunities, but second half we got the early goal and then won the midfield battle before getting the third goal late on which I think has killed them off really.

“Chester came out and had a go second half but we managed them well, and I think it was really positive.”

Knott added: “The weather and the conditions worked to our advantage really as we wanted to get in behind them, to try and turn them and get them facing their own goal.