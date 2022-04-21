Birmingham Senior Cup final fever hits holders Brakes with six coaches filled already!

Leamington's wall holds firm against title-hopefuls Brackley Town on Easter Saturday Picture by Sally Ellis

But there’s still room for plenty more as excitement builds for the Birmingham Senior Cup final with Brakes defending their 2019 title against Stourbridge.

The holders will take on the midtable Southern League Premier Division Central side at Villa Park, Birmingham on Wednesday, May 4, kicking off at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online via Brakes’ website and coach travel can be booked in the club shop on Saturday, ahead of their game with Alfreton Town.

Joe Clarke on the ball for Brakes against Brackley PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Supporters are getting behind the team, helping to record the biggest home crowd of the season on Easter Saturday, when just over 900 turned out to see Paul Holleran’s side hold title-hopefuls Brackley Town to a 0-0 draw.

Brakes put a dent into Kevin Wilkin’s team’s promotion ambitions with another good home performance on a sunny spring afternoon.

Saints are currently second to Gateshead in National League North, with Leamington 16th and this weekend’s visitors Alfreton just three places higher.

Next weekend sees Brakes on the road to Curzon Ashton, currently in 14th spot.

Jack Edwards wins an aerial battle with Brackley

"It was a difficult afternoon with it being so warm. The pitch was lively, but the focus and the concentration of the players was fantastic,” said Holleran in a club interview after their Brackley draw.

“To be fair we’ve probably had the two best chances in the game possibly, with Jack (Edwards) and Dan Turner.

"I’m not sure either side did enough to win it, but I think both sets of players for the amount of effort they put in today deserved something out of the game.”

Brakes are still suffering with a number of injuries, including Kelsey Mooney who has had his knee operation, repairing the cartilage and ACL and Holleran is hopeful, if all goes well, of a return to action in the late autumn.

Adam Walker in Leamington's 0-0 draw with Saints

"Lots of boys have gone through it today,” he added. “It was a difficult game to manage with all the ingredients, and I can’t praise them enough.