Bishops Itchington are Division 1 Cup champions in Leamington's Sunday league

Division 1 Cup champions Bishops Itchington

Weekly Round up for Sunday 10 April 2022.

It’s week 30 and we start as usual with the Cup matches and this week that’s the Division 1 Cup Final, sponsored by Anthony Eden Gents Hairdresser.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishops Itchington 2 Leamington FC Vet’s 1

Leamington FC Vets, Division 1 Cup runners-up

A very late winner broke the Vets’ hearts here as it looked to be heading to penalty kicks. Bishops had taken the lead after twenty minutes when Josh Turton pounced on a loose bobbling ball in the penalty area and his shot found the net after a wicked bounce. The Vet’s grew into the game as time passed and Cooper denied a great chance for Ross Jackson with a last gasp tackle. The resulting corner swung in by Maguire was met by Martin Hutchcox and his blistering header flew into the net. All square at half time.

The second half was a tight affair and although good chances were few and far between it could’ve gone either way. Set pieces looked threatening at both ends but finding the net was proving elusive. In the final minute of play, as penalty kicks loomed, a loose ball in the middle of the park was fed through to Turton who raced through and slotted home to give Bishops the Cup. Barely enough time to kick off and it was all over.

The Trophy was presented by Anthony Eden, who sponsors this competition.

We move on to League action and we start as usual in Division 1

Heathcote Athletic 0 Long Itchington 3

The Long men continue their search for League honours and Heathcote were duly dispatched. Bradley Allbone and Louis Mitchell had made it two nil before half time and Sam Crawford with the final nail just on the hour mark. The Long men have games in hand and start to climb the table.

We move on to Division 2

Engine FC 1 Princethorpe 4

Engine took the lead here through Charlie Woodward on the half hour, but Princethorpe were level by half time through Bradley Ford-Kalym. Harvey Joy then gave Princethorpe the lead straight from the re-start. Callum Carsley extended the lead on the hour mark and Alex Mills added another at the death. The Engine have stalled with the title all but wrapped up.

Real Barston 1 Ettington Rovers 5

A very late consolation here for Barston from George Billington as Rovers dominated. Jordan Robinson led the way for Ettington with a hat-trick. Glen Matthew from the penalty spot and Joe Dawes with the other strike.

We move on to Division 3

Napton 1 Radford Semele Social Club 4 Radford were two up inside twenty five minutes here through Paul Wilkinson and Richard Judd. Chris Watts pulled one back for Napton just before the break, but it wasn’t enough. A brace from Mathew Buckham in the second half completed the scoring. Radford have a long way to go and could still threaten the title chasers.

Warwick Printing 1 Sporting Foresters 0

The odd goal from Robbie Stephens on the half hour mark was the only difference between these two. The Printers take over at the Top of the Table but Hibs Reserves have games in hand.

We finish off as usual with Division 4

Sporting Club de Stratford 2 Bulldog 7