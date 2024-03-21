Boss Adams remains defiant as Rugby Town head to Hinckley for crucial clash
Promotion-hopefuls Spalding saw off Valley by a 5-1 margin at Butlin Road on Saturday to increase the pressure on Carl Adams’ team with only seven games remaining.
Adams reflected: “It was always going to be a tough ask against a team doing so well near the top, but I do think the final score was a little harsh on us.
“I still believe that we have enough here within the squad to save ourselves this season, and the mood in the dressing room is still a positive one.
“We’ve got another difficult game this weekend at Hinckley, but hopefully the run of fixtures we have in April allows us to pick up the points we will need to survive.”
Spalding had taken an early lead through Jordan Graham, but Town were soon level after David Kolodynski’s clever flick released Mikey Taylor to finish confidently.
Ryan O’Sullivan then struck twice within four minutes, before Nathan Stainfield netted again for the clinical Tulips just before the break.
Rugby should have reduced the deficit when Taylor rounded keeper Tony Breeden only to lift the ball over an empty goal, and Breeden then saved a crisp volley from Barry Fitzharris, with Ryan Sahota also blazing over for Town.
However, Spalding sub Kyle Barker netted on 83 minutes to round off Valley’s miserable afternoon.
The loss leaves Town in 18th, while below them Gresley closed the gap to two points with a draw at Coleshill, and bottom club AFC Rushden & Diamonds – a further point back – were beaten by Lye.
Adams continued: “It’s increasingly looking like it’s two from three to fill the relegation places, although if one or two of us can get a run going then maybe [Coventry] Sphinx could be dragged back into the mix.”
Sphinx’s latest draw – their 12th of the campaign – increased their advantage over Rugby to six points with a game in hand, with both Gresley and Rushden also having played one less than Town.
Rugby keeper Tomasz Bukowski is fully fit again and will challenge Paul Hathaway for a start at Hinckley, with Harrison Nee also available for selection.