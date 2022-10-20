Boss Carl Adams has signed a contract with Rugby Town. Picture by Martin Pulley

The 48-year-old has been in charge since the Valley were moved into the United Counties League Premier Division in 2018 and has since led the club to successive third-place finishes including the combined Covid-affected campaigns in 2020 and 2021.

This season, Rugby have made an unbeaten start to the Premier Division South campaign and sit on top of the table after 10 games.

"I'm over the moon to sign this deal," Adams told the club’s website.

"I've really enjoyed my time so far with Rugby – it's a proper football club.

Advertisement

"I really like a lot of things about Rugby – the supporters, the people around the club, the ground, the facilities and this group of players and I would love to help the club to the success it deserves.

"I am glad the club is backing me and I'm looking forward to building a great future together."

The current run is the longest unbeaten start to a league season in the club’s history while Rugby also won the UCL team of the month award for August.

He also led the Valley to the fifth round of the FA Vase last season and, in his four-and-a-half year stint so far, he has amassed 83 league wins with a win percentage of 67 per cent.

Advertisement

By signing a deal, Adams now joins the vast majority of his playing squad who are already on contracts at Butlin Road.

Valley director Neil Melvin commented: "We are delighted to have Carl's commitment.

"Carl knows the club inside out now and we have worked really well with Carl since he came to the club.