Boss King left to rue missed chances as Rugby's struggles continue

Rugby Town midfielder Caine Elliott in action during Saturday's defeat to Sportking Khalsa (Picture: Martin Pulley)

​It was yet another case of 'nearly but not quite' for Rugby Town over the past week, as they again failed to turn encouraging performances into a significant points haul.

Last Saturday's home fixture with Sporting Khalsa saw Valley put in an impressive first half display for the third game running, but they were just unable to find the net as a reward for this.

Andre Landell's double strike within 10 minutes of the restart left Town chasing the game though, and despite Trey Charles scoring from the spot on 69 minutes after Silvano Obeng had been fouled, they were unable to avoid a 15th defeat of the league campaign.

Four days earlier, it had been a familiar story at Butlin Road against Loughborough Students, but this time Harrison Nee did manage to give Rugby a half-time lead with his 24th minute volley.

Rugby skipper Josh Thomas heads clear against Sporting Khalsa (Picture: Martin Pulley)

However, Hussein Issa fired home just past the hour mark after the visitors had emerged a more dangerous proposition, and Town had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

With the game previous to that against Corby also following a similar pattern, when Valley saw their 1-0 interval lead turned around by a strong early second-half display from the high-flying Steelmen, Town boss Ian King will be hoping his side's fortunes change in the 14 NPL Midlands games remaining.

Next-up for Rugby is a trip to another top half of the table team Coleshill.

King will be without the services of Charles after Town's top scorer's stoppage-time dismissal on Saturday for two simultaneous yellow cards for dissent.

Chris Clements may also miss the Pack Meadow outing after the experienced midfielder was ruled out of the Loughborough and Khalsa matches with a hamstring injury.

Town's latest defeat saw a first game for the club for new arrival William Ronald, after the 18-year-old signed on a work experience arrangement from Sky Bet League One Northampton Town.

Ronald operated at right-wing-back as King rejigged his formation away from four at the back for the first time since taking charge a month ago.

The gap between third-bottom Rugby and safety remains at six points though, with all seven of the sides above the relegation zone losing at the weekend.

Meanwhile at the top of the division, runaway league leaders Quorn maintained their whopping 19 point lead over second-placed Corby, with Worcester, Sporting Khalsa and Long Eaton the other three current incumbents of the play-off places.