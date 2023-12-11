Frustrated Paul Holleran wants Leamington to learn to close games out.

It was another frustrating day for Paul Holleran.

He was left disappointed after watching the Brakes chuck away another lead in the 1-1 draw with Barwell at the weekend.

Tyronne Barnett opened the scoring five minutes before half-time from Dan Meridith’s cross.

But the visitors were level on 65 minutes when Beck Ray Enoru danced through to place a shot under Callum Hawkins.

“We should have put the game to bed with opportunities falling to one or two players,” the Leamington boss said.

“And then the goal is just, mind blowing. It was another poor goal to concede, and sadly there’s been a few games now where we’ve been in good positions.

“We need to concentrate, see things through. It’s not the first time it’s happened. Stamford, Leiston, and again today, where we’ve been the architects of our own downfall. It’s bitterly, bitterly disappointing.

“We’ve got enough about us to manage that situation better than we have done today, in the second half.

“We didn’t really get hold of the middle of the park; we didn’t get our full backs up the pitch and use them as much as we should have done.

Brakes skipper Adam Walker came close to a winner when his shot skimmed the crossbar.

Meredith saw a well struck effort fly over the bar, and Barnett headed wide in added time.

‘It was really difficult for both teams. I think it was really difficult for everyone really,’ added the manager.