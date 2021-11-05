Brakes aim to keep scoreboard ticking over against Blyth Spartans and York City

Jack Lane scoring for Leamington against Farsley Celtic PICTURE BY SALLY ELLIS

Leamington FC are keeping the scoreboard ticking along nicely after picking up another point on the road at the weekend.

After Kettering’s scheduled visit was postponed because of Covid in their squad, Brakes hastily arranged a trip to AFC Telford and drew 1-1.

The hosts took the lead with a 70th minute penalty, Dan Meredith booked for his challenge on Cameron Antwi, who looked to be clean through.

Jack Lane scoring in Leamington's win over Farsley Celtic

But Brakes were level within two minutes. Keeper Griffiths had saved Jack Edwards’ diving header from a ball by substitute Devon Kelly-Evans, but it dropped perfectly for another sub Kaiman Anderson to score his second of the season.

“The league gave us the option of bringing the Telford game forward (from Easter Monday) and we thought it would free up a date later on in the calendar we might need for another game,” said Brakes’ manager Paul Holleran.

“It was another good performance and a good point on the road that keeps the scoreboard ticking over.”

Leamington had already added three points against Farsley Celtic and another one from Darlington in the last week.

“Now we’ve got another busy week with two games in three days, the trip to Blyth Spartans and then back home to York City on Tuesday, but it’s an opportunity to get more points on the board.”

Blyth are third from bottom in Vanarama National League North and York up in seventh, four places above Brakes.

But Holleran should have both Stefan Morley and Kelsey Mooney available again, returning from illness.

“Blyth will be tough, but we will have to go and try and stamp our authority on the game,” Brakes’ boss added.