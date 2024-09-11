Brakes all set for the FA Cup while ladies side win first league game

Action from Leamington Ladies' win over Lye Town on Sunday. Photo: Tim Nunan.

​Leamington FC will again have a break from National League North action at the weekend – but on this occasion it’s the FA Cup that takes centre stage.

​Having not had a fixture scheduled last weekend, the Brakes had ten days to freshen up ahead of Saturday’s second qualifying round tie against Northern Premier League Division One East side Carlton Town.

The visitors play two levels below Leamington and lie 11th in the league having won two, lost two and drawn one of their games so far in the league, although they caused a shock in the first qualifying round as a last minute goal saw them beat SPL Premier Division high-flyers Stamford at home.

Leamington’s last outing was a 1-1 draw at Warrington Rylands last Tuesday, and the matches played in the National League North since have seen them drop to 17th in the league standings at this early stage with two wins and three draws to their name so far.

*Leamington Ladies won their first ever league game 2-1 at home to Lye Town on Sunday.

Goals from Naomi Morgan and Millie Thomson secured the points at the Your Co-op Community Stadium, Morgan netting a first-half penalty after a foul on Molly Noble and, after Sarah Smith had levelled for Lye, Thompson scored at the second attempt after her first shot had been saved after being played through on goal.

The team was founded in the summer, transitioning from Leamington Lions.

They play under the guidance of manager Greg Warren and assistant manager Scott Langford, who guided Leamington Lions to the Birmingham County FA Challenge Vase trophy last season.

The creation of Leamington Ladies FC means that men's and women's football in Leamington now falls under the same umbrella.

The Ladies will play the 2024/25 season in the Birmingham County League Premier Division.