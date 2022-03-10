Leamington beat Burton Albion to book Birmingham Senior Cup final place

Holders Leamington beat Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion to reach the final of the Birmingham Senior Cup for the 14th time.

On Tuesday evening the winners of the last competition in 2019 triumphed 1-0 over the Brewers, whose side contained 11 members of their first team squad.

Callum Gittings headed in from a corner early in the second half for the only goal of the game.

Leamington players celebrate Callum Gittings’ goal against Burton Albion on Tuesday evening which takes them into the Birmingham Senior Cup final Picture by Sally Ellis

Brakes will now face either Stourbridge or Alvechurch from the Southern League Central Premier Division in their third final since 2017.

In the league on Saturday they earned a very useful point in a 1-1 draw at play-off chasing Boston United. Dan Turner’s 14th goal of the season volleyed them into the lead before the Pilgrims levelled in the second half.

Now Paul Holleran is looking forward to the return of home comforts. And with just one win and nine points from a possible 45 on the road in National League North this term, the manager is keen to get back to the Your Co-op Community Stadium.

“Our away form’s been disappointing,” admitted Holleran, ahead of Hereford’s visit on Saturday (KO 3pm) and the arrival of Guiseley seven days later.

“If anything has let us down this season it’s been our away form, so we want to improve on the run in.

“The home games, our performances have been right up there with the top teams in the league and we’re trying to really get as many points on the board as we can and finish as high as we can and enjoy the last quarter of the season - because the middle bit of the season wasn’t enjoyable.”

Hereford sit eighth, a point out of the play-offs but only six ahead of the Brakes.

“Loads to play for,” Holleran added. “Hereford, Darlington, Kiddy (Kiderminster) and Brackley are all coming to Leamimgton, some great games to look forward to.