Brakes boss Paul Holleran: We enjoy being in top half of table and want to stay there

Paul Holleran says Leamington have been enjoying life at right end of the table - and want to stay there for the second half of the season.

They have a welcome breather this weekend after their busy festive period saw them pick up a further two points from three games.

“It’s been very trying for us,” said manager Holleran, reflecting on their holiday fixtures.

“Although we’ve had injuries and Covid, we’ve also pressed the self destruct button in a few games.

“We were 2-0 up with just a few minutes to go against Telford and probably had the better chances against Gloucester.

“We’ve done a lot of good things, but it’s the little details here and there that have cost us – in the two or three games before Christmas as well.

“Everybody wants stability and we haven’t been able to have that for the last six weeks,” said the Brakes boss.

“With a little more attention to detail we could easily have six or seven more points on the board, but I’m sure other clubs must be the same.

“January is going to be a tough month for us. We’re trying to get Covid out of the camp and get some of our injured players back.

“There’s a number of niggles, so having a winter break isn’t a bad thing to give people a breather and then get back at it.”

Brakes, in 12th place, return to National League North action on Saturday, January 15, with AFC Fylde’s visit and a trip to Gateshead on the 22nd.

“We’ve just got to cut out the errors. A lot we have done in between those moments has been good, but that’s the way it is,” added Holleran.

“We are going to have to dig deep for a few weeks. Fylde and Gateshead are everyone’s top two teams.

“Hopefully we will have one or two more bodies back by then and get the group a bit stronger.

“We know we faded out a bit in December, but we are still going well with a good amount of points, which gives us something to work with.

“We have enjoyed being at the right half of the table. We want to stay up among that group, it’s enjoyable in there.

“We’ve had some fantastic performances in the first half of the season and if we can replicate that I’ll be a happy man.”

Brakes drew 0-0 at Gloucester City on Boxing Day, but were beaten 1-0 with a 16th-minute strike in Sunday’s return fixture. In between they drew 2-2 with AFC Telford last Tuesday.

1. . Jack Lane in Sunday's game with Gloucester City PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS Photo Sales

2. . A chance for Kelsey Mooney in Leamington's 1-0 New Year defeat by Gloucester City PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS Photo Sales

3. . Stephan Morley in action for Brakes in their New Year game at Windmill Lane Photo Sales