Brakes’ chance to extend good run against Guiseley and Farsley Celtic

Paul Holleran's side hold Hereford to 0-0 draw at weekend

By Zoe Ashton
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:20 pm
Jack Edwards winning an aerial battle with Hereford PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Leamington face two of the league’s relegation-threatened sides this week hoping to continue their good run of form.

On Saturday Guiseley are their visitors to the Your Co-Op Stadium and Tuesday sees National League North bottom club Farsley Celtic hosting Brakes at The Citadel.

Leamington go into this week’s games in confident mood, unbeaten in their last four outings including holding 11th-placed Hereford to a 0-0 draw at the weekend, in which they were unlucky not to score.

Dan Turner head to head with a Hereford opponent

Since their 3-0 win at home to Chester at the end of last month, Brakes - looking to improve on 15th spot in the table - have also drawn 1-1 at Boston United and beaten Burton Albion 1-0 to book their place in the Birmingham Senior Cup final.

Guiseley, sitting 20th, were beaten 5-0 by title-challengers Brackley Town last week and 1-0 by play-off hopefuls Boston United, but bounced back with a 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers Blyth Spartans on Tuesday evening.

Farsley also held 14th-placed Alfreton Town to a 0-0 draw at the weekend, so Paul Holleran’s side will be wary of both teams fighting for every point to ensure survival in the division. Guiseley beat Leamington 2-0 at Nethermoor Park in early October, while Brakes were 3-0 winners over Celtic a couple of weeks later.

Next weekend Leamington have a trip to York City, keen to repeat November’s 2-0 success.

Jack Lane and man of the match Adam Walker against Hereford
Jack Lane in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Hereford
