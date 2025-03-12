​Brakes go toe-to-toe with top sides

George Ward celebrates his goal against Kidderminster. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Battles against two of National League North’s top sides may only have resulted in one point for Leamington FC this week but there was little to choose between the Brakes and their opponents in both games.

Saturday saw Leamington head north to league leaders Scunthorpe United where they were beaten by a solitary goal from the penalty spot by Cal Roberts, before the visit of fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday evening saw the teams play out a 1-1 draw.

The visitors went in front in the first-half when Ash Hemmings turned sharply on the edge of the box and found the bottom corner with a powerful low drive.

But Leamington levelled on 67 minutes when Owen Farmer took his time before floating a great cross into the middle from where it was powerfully guided home by the head of George Ward.

The results leave Leamington 14th in the table ahead of a trip to Chester FC this weekend, 17 points clear of the relegation zone and 13 points off the play-off places.

They can also then enjoy their first Tuesday without a game since early February.

Speaking to the club’s media after the Scunthorpe game, Brakes boss Paul Holleran took plenty of heart from his team’s display.

He said: “It’s been a tough few weeks. We looked tired at times to be honest, but we were well in the game and I think we’ve limited Scunthorpe to one shot on target in the first half and one shot from open play in the second half, which tells you there were certainly defensive battling qualities there.

“There were moments in the game when we did look a threat. We were very competitive, and when you think we’ve still got two or three missing; to put those levels of performance in after the two or three weeks we’ve had - I was worried about levels today but they were there again.

"On another day we would have nicked a draw, and if it would have been a draw nobody would have argued. The boys have run themselves into the ground. I couldn’t have asked for much more really.”

