​Brakes hope to get back on track

Leamington's pitch was frozen on Saturday. Photo: Leamington FC.

Leamington FC will be hoping the icy weather that denied them any football last weekend will ease enough for them to make the trip to Southport on Saturday.

​The Brakes had to postpone the visit of Buxton due to a frozen pitch, despite the attempts of volunteers to get the pitch playable and also despite covers on the pitch which were unable to win the battle against the freezing temperatures.

A statement on the club’s website read: “On arrival at the ground this morning, club officials found that temperatures had fallen to -5°c last night and contacted a local step two official to conduct a pitch inspection, when the game was postponed.

“A re-arranged date will be confirmed in due course”

It means Paul Holleran’s men were unable to build on the 2-1 win over Hereford on New Year’s Day as they aim to lift themselves further towards a mid-table position and away from the relegation zone, albeit the cushion is eight points as things stand, with nine points separating Brakes from a play-off place in what is again a tight National League North table.

Southport currently sit just two places and two points above Leamington having played a game more. They are unbeaten in their last two games in the league, their last outing having been a 1-0 defeat at Southend United in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Following the Southport game, Leamington are scheduled to return home next Tuesday night to take on Chester.

The Seals are just a point outside the play-off places going into the weekend’s games and unbeaten in their last three league games, and were last in action against Southport in a 0-0 draw on Boxing Day.

A busy January schedule also sees Leamington host Darlington (18th), and then go to Redditch (20th), Rushall Olympic (25th) and Alfreton Town (28th). ​