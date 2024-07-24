​Brakes make it four wins from four in pre-season

Cally Stewart netted the winner on Saturday.

​Leamington FC picked up two more wins this week as their pre-season continued at pace.

​On Saturday, they ran out 2-1 winners at neighbours Stratford Town.

Brakes took the lead on 23 minutes as former AFC Wimbledon man Chris Hussey dallied in possession in his own penalty area and was blocked by Ewan Williams as he attempted to clear his lines. The ball ran loose to Will Shorrock, who squared it back to his unmarked team mate, and Williams finished calmly and firmly past former Brakes keeper Callum Smith into the bottom left hand corner.

Hussey levelled things with a free-kick, but Cally Stewart would have the final word with five minutes remaining as he rammed the ball through Smith’s legs to net the winner.

On Tuesday night, the Brakes then beat RC Warwick 1-0 at home, Adam Walker’s 76th minute goal the difference.