​Brakes make it four wins from four in pre-season

By Sports Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 14:02 BST
Cally Stewart netted the winner on Saturday.Cally Stewart netted the winner on Saturday.
Cally Stewart netted the winner on Saturday.
​Leamington FC picked up two more wins this week as their pre-season continued at pace.

​On Saturday, they ran out 2-1 winners at neighbours Stratford Town.

Brakes took the lead on 23 minutes as former AFC Wimbledon man Chris Hussey dallied in possession in his own penalty area and was blocked by Ewan Williams as he attempted to clear his lines. The ball ran loose to Will Shorrock, who squared it back to his unmarked team mate, and Williams finished calmly and firmly past former Brakes keeper Callum Smith into the bottom left hand corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hussey levelled things with a free-kick, but Cally Stewart would have the final word with five minutes remaining as he rammed the ball through Smith’s legs to net the winner.

On Tuesday night, the Brakes then beat RC Warwick 1-0 at home, Adam Walker’s 76th minute goal the difference.

Leamingotn next welcome a Leicester City XI on Friday night with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Related topics:Callum Smith