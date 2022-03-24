Brakes mark Paul Holleran's 600th game in charge with a win over Guiseley

Leamington Manager Paul Holleran (centre) marking 600 games in charge with Director Kevin Watson and Club Ambassador Brian Knibb

PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Leamington marked manager Paul Holleran’s 600th game since taking charge in November 2009, with a 1-0 win over Guiseley.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brakes’ first triumph over the visitors in ten attempts proved to be a scrappy encounter at the Your Co-op Community Stadium, but the three points were very welcome in their climb up the National League North table.

Devon Kelly-Evans Celebrates with Jack Edwards against Guiseley

Devon Kelly-Evans scored on the hour, after a long throw by Dan Meredith was flicked on by Dan Turner.

The outcome wasn’t so good at Farsley Celtic on Tuesday evening, when the West Yorkshire side leapfrogged Guiseley at the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win.

Brakes, now 14th, went behind after just six minutes but couldn’t find an equaliser. And Holleran was again frustrated by the midweek long-distance trek.

“I was disappointed with the goal early doors,” he said in a club interview afterwards.

Joe Clarke and Dan Turner in Leamington's win over Guiseley PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

“ It seemed to take us twenty minutes or so to get used to the game. We knew what was coming, but we finished the half strongly and were unlucky not to go in level.

“In the second half sadly the conditions dictated to a percentage. We had some good chances that fell to Joe (Clarke) and Charlie (Williams), but I’m bamboozled by the fixture lists in this division, I really am.

“They’ve ended up with injuries tonight, we’ve ended up with injuries tonight, but we’ll have to assess where we are now and we’ll go again on Saturday (at seventh-placed York City).”

He said Kelsey Mooney, who was stretchered off with a knee injury, will need a scan and wasn’t sure if Steph Morley, who was replaced at half time, had tweaked something or was suffering from cramp.

Callum Hawkins in Brakes' 1-0 triumph over Guiseley

“Coming back to the point I made about lads being at work all day and then having to sit on a coach for three, three and a half hours - it does make me laugh when I see the higher end of football moaning about their schedule,” Holleran added.

“You’re always going to struggle with Covid and cup replays, I get that, but the Farsley game at Leamington kicked off at 8.45, and there’ve been three muscle injuries tonight between the two teams, so it’s there in black and white really.”