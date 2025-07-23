Brakes say fond farewell to Jack as friendlies bring mixed results

​Leamington continued their preparations for the new National League North season with two more tough tests this week - as well as paying tribute to a departing legend.

​Outgoing captain Jack Edwards made his final appearance for the Brakes as they were beaten 3-2 by a young Coventry City side on Friday night, before Leamington then won 3-0 against Nuneaton Borough on Tuesday in a match played at Bedworth.

Friday’s match saw the club’s modern day record appearance holder Edwards return to make one final appearance against the team he supports, having announced he was to leave Leamington after 11 years.

The Sky Blues youngsters got the opening goal on eight minutes. Josh Toluwaloju slipped Charlie Finney in down the right to drive low into the box, the ball eventually reaching skipper Kai Yearn, who drove first time beyond Eddie Brearey into the net.

But Leamington soon levelled as Tim Berridge cut inside and scored with a powerful right footed curler from just inside the box that kissed the underside of the bar on its way into the net.

Coventry were back in front with ten minutes of the first half remaining as Josh Toluwaloju headed home, before Edwards was withdrawn five minutes before half-time to a standing ovation.

Coventry got their third right on half-time as Conrad Ambursley fired a fine right-footed free-kick in off the crossbar from 20 yards, giving Brearey no chance.

Rob Evans curled home a free-kick of his own late on for Leamington but Coventry held on.

Tuesday’s game against Nuneaton saw summer signing Max Ram open the scoring with a fine chip, the same player heading in the second goal early in the second-half before Ewan Williams rounded off the win with 13 minutes remaining.

Leamington now go to Racing Club Warwick on Saturday in their penultimate friendly before hosting Tamworth a week later.