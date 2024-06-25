Brakes sign Elliott while three more agree to stay

Theo Streete will remain with the Brakes. Photo: Cameron Murray.

​Leamington FC have been busy recruiting and retaining once again ahead of the new National League North season.

​The new face to join the Brakes squad is 22-year-old midfielder Caine Elliott, who spent last season with Halesowen Town where he played 34 games, scoring twice.

Elliott is a product of the Rugby Town AFC academy, and after breaking into their first team as a 17-year-old he made 112 appearances, scoring 26 goals in a near four-year spell that was only punctuated by a brief stint at Stratford Town.

He said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be here. Leamington is a fantastic club with a great manager. Obviously the club had a great season getting promotion last time out but the season coming up is going to be very tough in a good league. I’m excited and looking forward to the challenge.”

Brakes manager Paul Holleran added: “There were three local youngsters everyone wanted last summer - Cally Stewart, Ewan Williams and Caine Elliott, now we've completed the trio! I'm delighted to get another local talent through the doors, Caine had a superb time at Rugby where he started out and followed that up last season at step three when he moved to Halesowen.

“I'm looking forward to working with Caine and seeing him make the step up to step two football and further develop at the club.”

Three players, meanwhile, have confirmed they are to remain at the club having been part of last season’s promotion-winning squad.

Left-back Josh Quaynor was top appearance-maker with 47 games last season, and has played at step two with Redditch and Worcester City in the past.

Defender Jiah Medrano will also be staying, the 21-year-old having joined last summer and made 24 appearances last season, scoring twice.

Theo Streete, another key member of the 2023/24 promotion-winning squad, has also agreed to stay.