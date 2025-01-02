Brakes start the new year with win as Holleran praises side

Callum Hawkins saved a penalty and put in a fine overall display. Photo: Chris Simpson.

​Paul Holleran was pleased with how his Leamington side recovered well from slow starts to both halves as they saw off visitors Hereford 2-1 on New Year’s Day.

Dan Turner, back at the club on loan from Chester, netted the opener but Lawson D’ath equalised in the first minute of the second-half.

Henry Landers fired Leamington back in front with what would prove to be the winner, while Callum Hawkins also saved a penalty for the Brakes, capping a fine display between the sticks.

And Holleran told the club’s media his side deserved the win overall.

He said: “I thought they started the game really well, Hereford, and their system got on top of us in the early stages, but to be fair I thought our first half performance was excellent after that, from probably ten to 45minutes.

“Like the first half, we’ve started the second half poorly; they were really on the front foot. It’s a great goal from the kid, and you’re then thinking which way is this going to go, but we dug in, got through those 15 minutes and it was a great finish from Henry. He’s having a really strong period at the moment. The game levelled out a bit then and they threw everything at us.

“A couple of weeks ago at Spennymoor, when Callum Hawkins was down in the dumps, I said to him in the dressing room you can count your mistakes on one hand, and I know for a fact you’ll save us again on more than one occasion like you already have over the last 18 months, and he has done again today.

"It’s not just the save - the ball went out for a throw in, so he’s fisted it away from all the danger.”

The Brakes had been beaten 2-1 at Brackley Town on Boxing Day, the festive results meaning they go into this weekend’s home game with Buxton eight points above the relegation zone and in 17th spot, though also just nine points off the play-off places.

Their opponents at the weekend currently lie in the last of the six play-off spots in what is a very congested table once again.

A busy January schedule also sees Leamington go to Southport (11th), host Chester and Darlington (14th and 18th), and then go to Redditch (20th), Rushall Olympic (25th) and Alfreton Town (28th). ​