​Brakes’ struggle for goals goes on

​Paul Holleran reflected on his Leamington side’s fourth successive game without a goal and admitted the 0-0 draw with Radcliffe wasn’t a game for the purists.

​Leamington sit comfortably in mid-table with three games to play but have struggled for form in recent weeks, albeit Saturday’s draw ended a run of three straight defeats.

But Holleran said it was a tough game to watch.

He told the club’s media: “​It was a difficult afternoon for everybody, whether you were playing in it or watching it.

"It was hard to get any control of the ball really. We always knew it was going to be a difficult game. There would have been lots of difficult games up and down the country today I’d have thought - and you’re hoping that you can just defend your box well.

"When the game is like this you’re not going to get opened up with too much quality because it’s hard to get hold of the ball and play through, so if you just concentrate, defend set plays well and stay switched on then you’ll keep a clean sheet.

"It was probably similar to the King’s Lynn game, but we were sloppy at the end of that game. I was really pleased as we’ve just been on a little blip of a run recently, certainly with the two previous games.

"Games like today, when you’re involved in them you don’t want to lose them, because they’re frustrating to play in, and they’re frustrating for a coach or a manager because you know what you want the players to do, but they just can’t do it.

“It’s a clean sheet and it’s another point on the board. We’ve defended our box well - they’ve had a couple of moments, we’ve had a couple of moments. I think a draw’s about right.”

The Easter weekend will see Leamington have a big say in the play-off and promotion picture, with a trip to sixth-placed Hereford on Good Friday and then a visit from title contenders Brackley Town on Easter Monday, the season ending with another play-off hopeful, Curzon Ashton, the hosts on April 26.