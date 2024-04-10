​Brakes stutter in play-off hunt

Paul Holleran felt the best side won at Telford.

​A 1-0 loss at a side already confirmed in the play-offs, AFC Telford United, on Saturday was then followed by a 1-1 draw at mid-table Stourbridge on Tuesday night, Henry Landers’ fine first-half strike cancelled out midway through the second-half.

It leaves Leamington fifth in the SPL Premier Central standings, a point clear of Redditch in sixth.

Boss Paul Holleran, speaking after Saturday’s loss, felt the result was fair.

He said: “You couldn’t argue - they were the better team. I thought we started the game well, and was quite pleased with the first twenty, but we weren’t aggressive enough; there were too many gaps between us. I just think Telford managed the game better all afternoon really.

“I’ve just said to the players, if you go round the team, you struggle to pick out a player today that you can actually go, he’s done well today, he’s done what he’s meant to be doing.

"Have we had a defender that has dominated? No. Have we had midfield players that have got hold of the middle of the park? No. Have our attacking players got in the game? No. Our set plays haven’t really worked.

“Sometimes you have to come away from a game; and it really hasn’t happened very often this year, and admit that we were second best. On another day we might scrape a 0-0, but you have to accept that the better team won today.

"I’m hoping that it will do us good, this game. We’re used to these games, and these stadiums and these crowds, but we’ve got a few young lads in that dressing room who aren’t.

“So basically we’ll take stock. We’ve got to do better, but you have to give them (Telford) credit really - they didn’t allow us to.”