Brakes suffer painful defeat

Brakes boss Paul Holleran rued a missed opportunity after Leamington’s painful 3-2 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers.

Leamington battled back from 2-0 down and looked set to rescue a point with an injury-time leveller, before the hosts won it eight minutes into added time.

“That’s the reality of this league, unfortunately,” he said, “If we’d been able to manage key moments in the game better we would probably be sitting here now talking about what a great comeback it was, but instead there’s the pain of a defeat.

“I think if we look at all three goals we could have done better. Having said that, there was lots to like about the way we came back in the second half.

“Owen’s free kick was great - he’s capable of that - and it was a super goal from Ethan to level things up. We’ve just got to rest up and reset now for Saturday. There’s a few bumps and bruises, but we’ll be ready to go again.’

Despite a confident start to the game in the opening ten minutes, Brakes found themselves behind thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Theo Streete, who could only direct Seb Thompson’s right wing cross into his own net as he attempted to put the ball behind for a corner.

Joe Foulkes and Jason Adigun both placed shots wide of the Leamington goal, with the home side buoyed by their unexpected piece of good fortune.

Five minutes before half-time Dan Meredith saw a well-hit shot tipped over.

The home side grabbed a second goal on 56 minutes when skipper Jordan Tunnicliffe met a deep right wing corner from Reece Devine to force the ball home from almost on the goal line.

Nine minutes later however, Leamington had a lifeline when Owen Farmer curled in a perfect free-kick.

And in the second minute of added time the scores were level, as substitute Ethan Hill crashed home a fine goal, his first for the club, to the delight of the travelling support.

But Harriers had one final sting in the tail when Ryley Reynolds headed home a corner eight minutes into stoppage-time.

Leamington host Chorley at the weekend as they look to bounce back from disappointment